Correction for 9/2

Local

Vaccine mandates — Chestnut Health Systems has never required the COVID-19 vaccine. The information was incorrect in Friday's edition.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

