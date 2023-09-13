Local
Hall of Fame — In the Names & Faces roundup that ran on page B8 of Tuesday's Pantagraph, Russell Shirk should have been listed as a 1937 graduate of Bloomington High School.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Olivia Jacobs
Newsroom Assistant
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today