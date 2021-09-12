 Skip to main content
Correction for 9/13

Local

Event date — In Sunday's "Welcome, fall" feature, an incorrect date was listed for the Tour de Chocolat event. The event is planned for all day Friday, Sept. 17, in downtown Bloomington.

