Correction for 8/11 - Purple Heart Aug 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LocalPurple Heart — A story published on Page A1 of Tuesday's Pantagraph, titled "Honoring heroes," should have identified one of the Purple Heart recipients as Lyle Augstin. Contact Drew Zimmerman at 309-820-3276. Follow Drew on Twitter: @DZimmermanLee 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Publishing Armed Forces Postal Service Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Corrections from The Pantagraph