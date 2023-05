Rotary Club awards — An article on Normal Rotary Club awards that ran on page A5 of Saturday's Pantagraph should have identified the individuals in the photo, from left to right, as club president Ryan Fleming; award recipient Mike Romagnoli; Mark Jontry, chair of the awards committee; and award recipient Jan Meadows. Additonally, the names of the award presenters should have been listed as Hank Campbell and Becky Goeckner.