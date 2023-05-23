Correction for 5/24 May 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SportsOn Tuesday's Page B3 under MLB Leaders, the wrong statistics were listed. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Literature Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Indiana man to open new eatery in Bloomington's former Ozark House The former Ozark House restaurant could be home to a new dining establishment by the end of summer. Colene Hoose parents demand answers from Unit 5 board after safety concerns "Why is this allowed to happen?" Parents of Colene Hoose Elementary students brought safety concerns, questions and frustration to the Unit 5 … UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old found by Bloomington police The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old child. Bloomington police seek missing 16-year-old Breyden Breymeyer is 5'10", 170 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and red Adidas sweatshirt, black pants… Normal man charged with felony theft from Casey's He was ordered not to have contact with any Casey's General Store location in McLean County.