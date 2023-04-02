Correction for 4/3 Apr 2, 2023 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LocalPickleball — On page A1 of Monday's edition of The Pantagraph, Evergreen Racquet Club General Manager Colleen Curran's name was misspelled in a story titled "Hooked on Pickleball." 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Publishing Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Woman dies in Sunday morning crash in downtown Bloomington The Bloomington Police Department responded at 7:19 a.m. to a crash involving two SUVs at the intersection of Washington and East streets. Normal man faces 22 charges for child porn Scott T. Johnson, 23, is charged with 22 counts for possessing pornography with minors younger than 13 and 18. Investigation underway after Bloomington police report shooting armed man Few details were being released Friday. $40 million awarded in Central Illinois malpractice suit A 19-year-old woman and her parents have been awarded $40 million by a Coles County jury in a lawsuit over injuries the woman suffered during … 2 injured in plane crash near Lincoln church Two men were injured in a plane crash near a Lincoln church where congregation members, including children, were worshipping Wednesday night.