Local

Flick Fact — Tuesday's Flick Fact, which ran on page A2 of The Pantagraph, should have stated that the record event attendance at Illinois State University's CEFCU Arena was a standing room-only crowd of 10,625 — and that's a tie between an ISU vs. Tulsa basketball game on Feb. 25, 1991, and an ISU vs. Southern Illinois basketball game on March 6, 1990. Bill Cosby's show in 1989, which drew 9,378 people, was likely the largest arena crowd for a non-sporting event.