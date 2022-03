Poet visit — A story on page A3 of Thursday's Pantagraph, titled "Poet Rankine to visit uptown Normal, IWU," should have listed the date of Claudia Rankine's visit as Thursday, April 7. IWU will host a discussion with Rankine at 4 p.m. that day in the Hansen Student Center. Later that evening, Rankine has a reading at the Normal Theater at 7 p.m., with a reception at Medici afterward.