Correction for 11/4 - Illinois Report Card

Report card — The graphic included with the Illinois Report Card story in the Saturday edition including incorrect statistics for teacher retention and ninth-graders on track. The financial data was listed with the correct district.
Correct numbers are below:
• Prairie Central: 85.5% teacher retention, 71.3% ninth grade on track
• LeRoy: 90.8% teacher retention, 92.7% ninth grade on track
• Tri Valley: 91.3% teacher retention, 100% ninth grade on track
• Heyworth: 90.9% teacher retention, 87.3% ninth grade on track
• McLean County Unit 5: 88.3% teacher retention, 78.2% ninth grade on track
• Lexington: 90.8% teacher retention, 100% ninth grade on track
• Olympia: 87.9% teacher retention, 86.8% ninth grade on track
• Ridgeview: 89.3% teacher retention, 82.5% ninth grade on track
• Bloomington District 87: 87.3% teacher retention, 76.9% ninth grade on track
• El Paso-Gridley : 89.5% teacher retention, 85.7% ninth grade on track
• ISU Lab Schools: 92% teacher retention, 100% ninth grade on track
