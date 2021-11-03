 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Correction for 11/4 - Illinois Report Card

  • 0

Local

Report card — The graphic included with the Illinois Report Card story in the Saturday edition including incorrect statistics for teacher retention and ninth-graders on track. The financial data was listed with the correct district. 

Correct numbers are below:

• Prairie Central: 85.5% teacher retention, 71.3% ninth grade on track

• LeRoy: 90.8% teacher retention, 92.7% ninth grade on track

• Tri Valley: 91.3% teacher retention, 100% ninth grade on track

• Heyworth: 90.9% teacher retention, 87.3% ninth grade on track

• McLean County Unit 5: 88.3% teacher retention, 78.2% ninth grade on track

• Lexington: 90.8% teacher retention, 100% ninth grade on track

• Olympia: 87.9% teacher retention, 86.8% ninth grade on track

• Ridgeview: 89.3% teacher retention, 82.5% ninth grade on track

• Bloomington District 87: 87.3% teacher retention, 76.9% ninth grade on track

• El Paso-Gridley : 89.5% teacher retention, 85.7% ninth grade on track

• ISU Lab Schools: 92% teacher retention, 100% ninth grade on track

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bloomington doctor indicted on 15 federal drug charges

Bloomington doctor indicted on 15 federal drug charges

Richard Sabbun, 61, is accused of unlawfully using his provided “DEA Number,” which health care providers receive as an identifier that allows them to write prescriptions for controlled substances, during his employment as an emergency room physician.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News