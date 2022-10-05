 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction for 10/6

Local

Eats of the Week — The article titled "Reality Bites offers 'Cheers' vibe in Bloomington', which ran on page A1 of Wednesday's Pantagraph, should have stated that Inchol Chong most enjoys making the Korean meatloaf special. Additionally, Butch Thompson should have been named as the owner of Reality Bites.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

