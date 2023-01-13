Correction for 1/14

Local
Ticket details — An item titled "'One Night of Queen' show coming to Bloomington," which ran on page A4 of Friday's Pantagraph, should have stated that tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, Jan. 19.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Olivia Jacobs
Newsroom Assistant
