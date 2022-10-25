 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction 10/25

Setting it Right - Pantagraph

Local

Eviction filings — The article titled "Coalition seeks to ease housing instability" on page A1 of Monday's paper should have specified that the numbers provided were for eviction filings. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

