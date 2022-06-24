COOKING FROM HOME

Stromboli Spiral

Stromboli is actually a volcanic island off the coast of Sicily. This Stromboli is a baked deli sandwich, bread and all. Instead of refrigerated dough, you can use frozen pizza dough that is thawed, or your favorite pizza crust recipe.

1 tube refrigerated French loaf

¾ to 1 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

¾ to 1 c. shredded cheddar cheese

¼ pound each thinly sliced deli ham and salami

1 2 oz. jar pimientos, well drained (optional)

1 T. butter, melted

2-3 T. shredded Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 375°F. Unroll dough and pat into a 14 x 12 inch rectangle. Sprinkle with cheeses within ½ inch of edges; top with meat and pimientos (if using). Roll up jelly-roll style. Seal seam and tuck ends under. Place seam side down on greased baking sheet. Brush with butter; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Slice with a serrated knife.

Chocolate Chip Muffin Tops

Some people say the best part of a muffin is the top, with a little crunch around the edges. You don’t need a special pan to make these muffin tops, just a baking sheet.

3 T. butter, softened

1 c. sugar

1 egg

2 c. flour

3 t. baking powder

½ t. salt

1 c. milk

¾ c. mini chocolate chips or regular chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cream butter and sugar. Add in the egg and mix thoroughly. Add the dry ingredients. At this point the batter will be fairly dry. Slowly add in the milk and mix until the batter is smooth. Fold in the chocolate chips. Using a cookie scoop, scoop the batter onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Muffin tops will spread, so leave space between each scoop. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned and a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Serve hot or cold

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.

