COOKING FROM HOME

Baked Beans with Ham
Cubed ham turns these baked beans into a hearty main dish. You can adjust the ingredients if you have a favorite baked bean recipe that you use.
1 28 oz. can pork and beans or baked beans
2 c. cubed cooked ham
¼ c. ketchup
2 T. molasses
1 T. brown sugar
1 T. Worcestershire sauce
1 T. dried minced onion or ½ c. chopped onion
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9 x 13” baking dish. Combine all ingredients in dish and stir gently. Bake for 30 minutes or until mixture is bubbly. Serves 5 – 6.
Chicken Lip Dip
This is my sister’s most-requested dish for potlucks and get-togethers. Plus, it’s another one of those recipes with a title that just makes me laugh.
2 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
3 10 oz. cans chicken, broken into pieces or 2 cups cooked, shredded chicken
2 c. shredded cheese
1 c. prepared ranch dip
½ to ¾ c. hot sauce
Mix all together. Mixture can be baked in a greased 9 x 13” baking dish at 350°F for 30 minutes or heated in a slow cooker on low heat until heated through.
Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.