COOKING FROM HOME

Baked Beans with Ham

Cubed ham turns these baked beans into a hearty main dish. You can adjust the ingredients if you have a favorite baked bean recipe that you use.

1 28 oz. can pork and beans or baked beans

2 c. cubed cooked ham

¼ c. ketchup

2 T. molasses

1 T. brown sugar

1 T. Worcestershire sauce

1 T. dried minced onion or ½ c. chopped onion

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9 x 13” baking dish. Combine all ingredients in dish and stir gently. Bake for 30 minutes or until mixture is bubbly. Serves 5 – 6.

Chicken Lip Dip

This is my sister’s most-requested dish for potlucks and get-togethers. Plus, it’s another one of those recipes with a title that just makes me laugh.

2 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

3 10 oz. cans chicken, broken into pieces or 2 cups cooked, shredded chicken

2 c. shredded cheese

1 c. prepared ranch dip

½ to ¾ c. hot sauce

Mix all together. Mixture can be baked in a greased 9 x 13” baking dish at 350°F for 30 minutes or heated in a slow cooker on low heat until heated through.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.