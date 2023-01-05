COOKING FROM HOME

Cheesy Beef Tortellini Skillet

This is a well-seasoned pasta dish that proves that tortellini dishes don’t always need marinara sauce.

1 lb. ground beef

½ c. chopped onion

2 t. Montreal Steak seasoning

2 t. garlic powder

1½ t. Italian seasoning

1¼ c. water

1½ t. beef base or beef bouillon granules

1 16 oz. pkg. frozen cheese tortellini

1 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

In a large skillet, brown ground beef and onion. Drain. Return beef mixture to skillet and stir in steak seasoning, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, water, and beef base. Bring mixture to a boil. Add tortellini, stir to combine and return mixture to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 4 to 5 minutes, or until tortellini are tender and heated through. Sprinkle tortellini with cheese, remove from heat and cover. Let stand 3-4 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve immediately. Serves 4.

Chocolate Fudge Peanut Butter Cookies

The chocolate in these cookies comes from prepared chocolate frosting. If you like, you can use only one can of frosting for the cookies and frost with your favorite homemade frosting.

2 (16 oz. each) cans chocolate fudge frosting

1 large egg

1 c. chunky or creamy peanut butter

1½ c. flour

Sugar

Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a baking sheet or line with parchment or silicone mat. In a large bowl, beat egg. Add contents of one can frosting and peanut butter. Stir in flour until just moistened. Drop dough 2 inches apart onto prepared baking sheet. Flatten with a fork dipped in flour. Bake until set, 7-9 minutes. Remove from pans to cool. When completely cool, spread with contents of second can of frosting.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.