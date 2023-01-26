COOKING FROM HOME

Texas Sheet Cake

Since “anything sheet pan” is all the rage, it was time to dig out this recipe, which makes the best chocolate cake ever. We had chocolate and white Texas cakes for our wedding cakes. The wonderful older lady who baked our cakes was so disappointed that I didn’t want a fancy tiered cake that she decorated all of the sheet cakes. Bake this cake in a 17 x 11 x 1 pan or a half-sheet pan. Soured milk is ½ c. milk with 1½ t. vinegar added.

2 c. sugar

2 c. flour

1 stick butter or margarine

½ c. shortening

4 T. cocoa

1 c. water

1 t. baking soda

2 eggs, beaten

½ c. soured milk

1 t vanilla

For icing:

1 stick butter or margarine

4 T. cocoa

6 T. milk

1 lb. powdered sugar

1 c. chopped nuts

¼ t. vanilla

Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease 11 x 7 x 1 pan or half sheet pan. Sift flour and sugar into a large bowl. In a saucepan, heat butter, shortening, cocoa and water and bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Stir baking soda, beaten eggs, soured milk and vanilla into flour mixture. Then add chocolate mixture and stir completely. Bake for 20 minutes or until inserted toothpick comes out clean.

For icing: Sift powdered sugar. In a saucepan, melt butter, cocoa, and milk and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and beat in powdered sugar. Stir in vanilla and nuts. Spread over cooled cake.

Taco Dip

This dip makes a quick snack if you’re having a family get-together or friends over to watch football or basketball.

1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 8 oz. bottle taco sauce

2 c. shredded taco cheese

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread cream cheese on bottom of 9-inch pie dish. Pour taco sauce over cream cheese. Sprinkle with shredded cheese. Bake for 15 minutes. Serve with tortilla chips or corn chips.

Note: Mixture can be heated for 5 to 7 minutes in the microwave or until cheese is melted and bubbling.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.