Juicy Oven Baked Chicken
Baking boneless chicken is pretty much “fast food” at home. Team this baked chicken with a couple of easy sides and supper is on the table.
2 lb. boneless chicken breast, (about 4-6 pieces)
1 t. paprika
1 T. garlic salt
1 T. black pepper
2 T. vegetable oil
Preheat oven to 400°F. Place chicken pieces on a lined baking sheet. Mix seasonings in a small bowl. Brush both sides of chicken with oil, then sprinkle both sides with seasoning. Bake for about 20 minutes or until chicken reaches 165°. Serves 4 to 6.
No-Knead Casserole Bread
This no-knead yeast bread is quickly ready for the oven. Besides serving it warm with a meal, it makes good garlic bread. And if you get it sliced thin, you can make the best grilled cheese sandwiches.
2 T. sugar
2 T. (2 pkg.) dry yeast
¼ c. warm water
1½ t. salt
½ t. ground black pepper
5½ c. all-purpose flour
1¾ c. warm water
2 T. butter, melted
¾ c. plus 2 T. shredded cheddar cheese, divided
½ c. finely chopped onion
Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix sugar, yeast and ¼ c. warm water and leave for 10 minutes to proof. Mix salt, pepper and flour together. Add proofed yeast mixture, remaining water and melted butter and mix. Stir in ¾ c. cheese and onion, forming a soft dough. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest 10 minutes. Shape dough into a ball and place in a greased 2-qt round baking dish. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 20 minutes. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool.
Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.