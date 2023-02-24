Juicy Oven Baked Chicken

Baking boneless chicken is pretty much “fast food” at home. Team this baked chicken with a couple of easy sides and supper is on the table.

2 lb. boneless chicken breast, (about 4-6 pieces)

1 t. paprika

1 T. garlic salt

1 T. black pepper

2 T. vegetable oil

Preheat oven to 400°F. Place chicken pieces on a lined baking sheet. Mix seasonings in a small bowl. Brush both sides of chicken with oil, then sprinkle both sides with seasoning. Bake for about 20 minutes or until chicken reaches 165°. Serves 4 to 6.

No-Knead Casserole Bread

This no-knead yeast bread is quickly ready for the oven. Besides serving it warm with a meal, it makes good garlic bread. And if you get it sliced thin, you can make the best grilled cheese sandwiches.

2 T. sugar

2 T. (2 pkg.) dry yeast

¼ c. warm water

1½ t. salt

½ t. ground black pepper

5½ c. all-purpose flour

1¾ c. warm water

2 T. butter, melted

¾ c. plus 2 T. shredded cheddar cheese, divided

½ c. finely chopped onion

Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix sugar, yeast and ¼ c. warm water and leave for 10 minutes to proof. Mix salt, pepper and flour together. Add proofed yeast mixture, remaining water and melted butter and mix. Stir in ¾ c. cheese and onion, forming a soft dough. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest 10 minutes. Shape dough into a ball and place in a greased 2-qt round baking dish. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 20 minutes. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.