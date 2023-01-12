COOKING FROM HOME

Ranch Pork Roast

I recently baked one of these to slice and put in the freezer. I have to say that the kitchen smelled almost as good as this roast will taste.

1 boneless pork loin roast (approx. 2½ lb.)

2 T. vegetable oil

1 T. ranch salad dressing mix

2 t. Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, minced

½ t. ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place pork on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients and brush or rub over roast. Pour 1 c. water into pan. Bake, uncovered, until thermometer reads 145°F, about 50 to 55 minutes. Roast will be slightly pink at that temperature. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes before slicing. Serves 8.

Gingerbread Muffin Tops

Here is another recipe that makes the most of the best part of any muffin – the top. And you won’t need a special pan to bake these. This tastes like gingerbread, but has a more firm texture. I use an ice-cream sized (size 20) scoop to drop the batter.

⅓ c. butter, softened

⅓ c. brown sugar, packed

1 egg

¾ c. molasses

2 c. flour

1½ t. ground ginger

½ t. salt

Coarse sugar

Preheat oven to 350°F. Cream butter and brown sugar. Beat in egg and molasses until well combined. Combine dry ingredients; add gradually to creamed mixture and mix well. Drop in ¼ cupfuls 2 inches apart on a baking sheet lined with parchment or a silicone mat. Sprinkle with coarse sugar. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until set. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan to cool completely. Makes 7 to 9 muffin tops.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.