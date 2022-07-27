COOKING FROM HOME

Fast Baked Fish

Here is another quick baked fish recipe that also tastes good. Use white fish of your choice.

1¼ lb. fish fillets

1 t. seasoned salt

Ground black pepper to taste

Paprika

3 T. butter, melted

Dry fish fillets. Place in a greased 11 x 7 baking dish. Sprinkle with seasoned salt, pepper and paprika. Drizzle with butter. Cover and bake at 400°F for 15 to 20 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Serves 4.

Honey Mustard and Onion Pretzel Bites

Finding a recipe for this crunchy snack took some experimentation. The first recipe baked the mixture for way too long at way too hot; so I had to throw it away – recipe and all. The recipe here took some trial and error to get a good mixture with less oil and more taste. It isn’t exactly like the flavored pretzels you buy, but still tastes crunchy good.

1 9 oz. pkg. sourdough hard pretzels

½ c. vegetable oil

4 T. honey

3 T. yellow mustard

2 t. onion powder

Preheat oven to 275°F and line a half-sheet pan with foil. In large bowl, whisk together vegetable oil, honey, mustard and onion powder. Put the pretzels in a plastic bag and smash into bite-size pieces (not crumbs). Pour the pretzels into the honey mustard mixture and toss well to coat. Pour pretzels onto prepared pan and spread in an even layer. Bake for 30 minutes, turning the pieces halfway through baking time. Remove from oven; pour onto foil to cool and store in an airtight container.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.