Spicy Beef Mac

I don’t use condensed cheese soup very often, but it worked well in this one pan casserole. And picante sauce adds a different taste from salsa or taco seasoning. Freeze any leftover picante sauce for another dish. For more spicy flavor, substitute 1 lb. breakfast sausage for ground beef.

1 lb. ground beef

1½ c. beef broth

1 1/3 c. water

2 c. uncooked macaroni

1 10½ oz. can condensed cheddar cheese soup

1 c. picante sauce

Brown beef and drain. Spoon beef back into skillet and add broth and water; bringing mixture to a boil. Stir in the pasta. Reduce heat to medium. Cook for 10 minutes, or until pasta is tender, stirring often. Stir in the cheese soup and picante sauce and cook until mixture is hot and bubbling.

Ranch Snack Mix

This is a no-bake snack mix, so it goes together quickly. Use for snacks, or bag in small bags for to-go lunches.

1 12 oz. pkg. miniature pretzels

2 6 oz. packages Bugles

1 10 oz. can salted cashews or other nuts

1 6 oz. pkg. bite-size fish crackers

1 1½ oz. envelope ranch salad dressing mix

½ c. butter, melted

½ t. garlic powder

In an extra-large bowl, combine the pretzels, Bugles, cashews and crackers. Sprinkle with dressing mix and garlic powder; toss gently to combine. Drizzle with melted butter; toss until well coated. Store in airtight containers. Makes 6 quarts.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.