COOKING FROM HOME

Impossible Ham and Cheese Pie

Yes, I do like “Impossible Pies”. I like the extra protein from eggs and the fact that they’re quick to make and bake for supper. Plus, any leftovers freeze well.

1½ c. cubed fully cooked ham

1 c. shredded cheese

¼ c. chopped onion

½ c. baking mix

1 c. milk

¼ t. salt

⅛ t. ground black pepper

2 eggs

Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease a 9-inch pie plate. Sprinkle ham, cheese and onions in pie plate. Beat eggs, then stir in biscuit mix, milk, salt and pepper until blended. Pour over ham mixture in pie plate. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes. Serves 6.

Zucchini Patties

This recipe for Zucchini Patties doesn’t include any bread or cracker crumbs. Serve plain, or with sour cream or marinara sauce.

2 eggs, beaten

2 c. shredded zucchini

¼ c. finely chopped onion

½ c. grated Parmesan cheese

½ c. shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ c. flour

¼ t. salt

¼ t. ground black pepper

1 T. vegetable oil

Stir together eggs, zucchini and onion. Add cheeses, flour, salt and pepper. Stir until well combined. Heat oil on a griddle or in a large skillet. Drop mixture in 3-Tablespoon portions onto heated pan. Cook until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Serves 4.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.