COOKING FROM HOME

Pineapple Quick Bread

I don’t make quick breads as often as I should, as they make good breakfast breads, snacks and even desserts. But so many recipes are for banana bread, which I’m not crazy about. This pineapple bread isn’t overly sweet

2 c. flour

3 t. baking powder

½ t. salt

¾ c. packed brown sugar

2 eggs, beaten

¼ c. butter, melted

1 c. crushed pineapple, undrained

2 T. sugar

1 t. cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix all ingredients except pineapple, just until moistened. Fold in undrained pineapple. Pour into a greased loaf pan. Mix cinnamon and sugar together. Sprinkle cinnamon mixture over batter. Bake for 40 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let bread cool slightly and then turn out of pan.

Cabbage Salad

You can shred cabbage for this simple salad or check if your grocery store has prepackaged shredded cabbage with no other vegetables. You may see it marketed as “angel hair coleslaw”.

2 T. lemon juice

2 T. olive oil or vegetable oil

2 T. chopped fresh parsley

1 T. Dijon mustard

1 T. honey

1 t. garlic powder

½ t. salt

½ t. ground black pepper

8 c. shredded green cabbage

Whisk together dressing ingredients. Add cabbage and toss to coat; let stand for 10 minutes. Toss again. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 1 hour before serving. Serves 6 to 8.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.