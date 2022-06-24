COOKING FROM HOME

Cauliflower Salad

I got this recipe after a potluck with homemakers that I worked with years ago. You may need to alter the amount of dressing, depending on the size of the head of cauliflower.

1 c. mayonnaise

¼ c. sugar

1 large head cauliflower, chopped

1 large green pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, diced

½ lb. bacon, cooked & crumbled

1 c. shredded Cheddar cheese

Combine sugar and mayonnaise. Combine remaining ingredients and pour dressing over. Chill 3 to 4 hours before serving to blend flavors.

Sour Cream Muffins

I had company who requested sausage gravy and biscuits for breakfast. I didn’t have any biscuits, but this quick muffin recipe worked just as well.

2 c. self-rising flour

½ c. butter, melted

8 oz. fat-free sour cream

1 T. butter, melted – for brushing tops after baking.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease 9 to 12 standard-size muffin cups. (Add a small amount of water to any empty muffin cups.) Combine self-rising flour, melted butter and sour cream. Stir just until a thick dough forms; do not overmix. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups. Bake for 25 to 28 minutes, or until tops are golden brown. Brush warm using with 1 T. melted butter. Serve warm.

Note: Substitution for self-rising flour – 2 c. flour, 3 t. baking powder, ½ - 1 t. salt.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.

