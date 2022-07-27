COOKING FROM HOME

Dill Pickle Pasta Salad

Dill pickles may be the trendy food and recipe ingredient this year. This tangy recipe makes a large batch for cookouts or picnics, but can easily be halved for the family.

1 16 oz. box rotini pasta

⅓ c. dill pickle juice from the pickle jar

2 c. chopped dill pickles

1 8 oz. block Colby cheese

1 small onion

1 c. mayonnaise

½ c. sour cream

½ t. dried dill or 1 T. chopped fresh dill

¼ t. salt

¼ t. ground black pepper

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Pour rinsed pasta into a large bowl and pour 1/3 c. pickle juice over pasta and stir. Let mixture sit while you prepare the rest. Finely chop the onion and cut the cheese into small cubes. Drain the pasta again. In that bowl, mix the dressing ingredients. Add drained pasta, pickles, cheese and onion. Stir to combine well.

Baking Mix Brownies

An unusual mixture of common ingredients makes soft and chocolatey bars. Coating the chocolate chips with the flour keeps the chips from all sinking to the bottom of the pan during baking.

¼ c. butter or margarine, melted

2 c. baking mix

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 egg, beaten

1 t. vanilla

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 T. flour

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 13 x 9” pan. In a large bowl, mix melted butter, baking mix, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla. Stir to combine thoroughly. Coat the chocolate chips with the flour. Fold the chocolate chips into batter. Scrape batter into prepared baking pan. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean and brownies begin to pull away from sides of pan. Cool. Cut into bars.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.