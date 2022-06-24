COOKING FROM HOME

Strawberry Ambrosia Salad

This recipe is a fresh take on classic ambrosia. To save cutting time, I substituted drained, canned pineapple chunks for fresh pineapple.

4 oz. low fat cream cheese, softened

½ c. low fat sour cream

¼ c. packed brown sugar

1½ c. diced pineapple

1½ c. quartered strawberries

1½ c. halved green grapes

½ c. sweetened coconut (optional)

¾ c. chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

In a large bowl, whisk together cream cheese, sour cream and brown sugar. Add remaining ingredients and stir gently to combine. Chill at least 1 hour before serving.

For a sweeter dressing, substitute 1¼ c. whipped topping and 1 single-serve container of plain Greek yogurt for the cream cheese, sour cream and sugar.

Applesauce Cinnamon Bundt Cake

Cake mix and applesauce make this Bundt cake moist and easy to make. Dusting the pan with the cinnamon/sugar mixture gives it a darker crust with a sweet crunch.

3 t. cinnamon

4 T. sugar

1 box yellow cake mix

3 eggs

1⅔ c. applesauce

Preheat oven to 350° F. Mix cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl. Generously grease Bundt pan and dust bottom and sides with 1 Tablespoon of the sugar mixture. Combine cake mix, eggs and applesauce until moistened, then beat as directed on cake mix box. Pour about ½ of the batter into the pan. Sprinkle remaining cinnamon/sugar mixture over the batter; top with remaining batter. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until knife inserted comes out clean. Cool cake in pan about 15 minutes, then turn out on to a plate. Glaze if desired.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0