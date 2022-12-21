COOKING FROM HOME

Fruited Chicken Salad
This recipe developed after a look in the freezer found some cooked chicken and part of a can of crushed pineapple. You can add the amount of cooked chicken you have with whatever fruits you have on hand and adjust the dressing ingredients accordingly.
1/3 c. cream cheese, softened
1/3 c. fat-free sour cream
1 t. Dijon mustard
1 t. all-purpose seasoning or seasoned salt
1½ c. chopped chicken
½ c. crushed pineapple, drained
1 c. green grapes, halved
½ c. chopped celery
½ c. chopped nuts
In a large bowl, whisk together cream cheese, sour cream, mustard and seasoning. Add chicken, fruits and celery. Mix well and chill. Top salad with chopped nuts before serving.
Creamy Pineapple Pie
I visited my son recently and tried out this pie for dessert. He kept the leftovers!
1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
1 8 oz. can crushed pineapple, undrained
¼ c. lemon juice
1 8 oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 9-inch graham cracker crust
Whisk together milk and lemon juice. Add pineapple and fold in whipped topping. Pour into prepared crust. Refrigerate until serving.
Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.