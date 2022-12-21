COOKING FROM HOME

Fruited Chicken Salad

This recipe developed after a look in the freezer found some cooked chicken and part of a can of crushed pineapple. You can add the amount of cooked chicken you have with whatever fruits you have on hand and adjust the dressing ingredients accordingly.

1/3 c. cream cheese, softened

1/3 c. fat-free sour cream

1 t. Dijon mustard

1 t. all-purpose seasoning or seasoned salt

1½ c. chopped chicken

½ c. crushed pineapple, drained

1 c. green grapes, halved

½ c. chopped celery

½ c. chopped nuts

In a large bowl, whisk together cream cheese, sour cream, mustard and seasoning. Add chicken, fruits and celery. Mix well and chill. Top salad with chopped nuts before serving.

Creamy Pineapple Pie

I visited my son recently and tried out this pie for dessert. He kept the leftovers!

1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 8 oz. can crushed pineapple, undrained

¼ c. lemon juice

1 8 oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 9-inch graham cracker crust

Whisk together milk and lemon juice. Add pineapple and fold in whipped topping. Pour into prepared crust. Refrigerate until serving.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.