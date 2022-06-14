COOKING FROM HOME

Pasta & Bean Skillet

I really liked canned beans as they add fiber, protein, texture and flavor to a recipe. I use this as a main dish, but you could add browned ground beef for the meat-lovers in your family.

1 c. salsa

⅔ c. uncooked macaroni

¾ c. water

2 t. chili powder

1 15-16 oz. can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 8 oz. can tomato sauce

½ c. shredded Cheddar cheese

Heat all ingredients (except cheese) to boiling in a large nonstick skillet; reduce heat. Cover and simmer about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until macaroni is tender. Sprinkle with cheese. Serves 4.

Butter Pecan Cookies

These cookies are much like shortbread with nuts. And from the “been there – didn’t do it right” file;

be sure the butter is soft, or it will take forever to make it light and fluffy.

1 stick butter or margarine, softened

⅓ c. granulated sugar

1½ t. vanilla

1 c. flour

1 c. chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350°F. Cover a baking sheet with parchment or a silicone baking mat. With an electric mixer, beat softened butter until light and fluffy. Add the sugar and continue to beat for 1 minutes. Add the vanilla and flour. Stir until just combined. Stir in the pecans. Drop onto the prepared baking sheet. Use the bottom of a cup to flatten the cookies slightly. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove to cool completely.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0