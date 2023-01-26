COOKING FROM HOME

Pudding Fruit Salad

The original recipe for this salad calls for 4 oz. of pudding. But snack-sized puddings are now 3.25 ounces. So this remodeled recipe calls for 1 to 2 snack pack cups of pudding – or make instant pudding, use as much as you need and treat the family to the rest.

1-2 snack-sized cups of vanilla pudding

½ c. frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 c. seedless green grapes, halved

1 c. miniature marshmallows

1 c. diced apple

1 8 oz. can pineapple tidbits in juice, drained

Chopped peanuts

Mix pudding and whipped topping. Fold in fruit and marshmallows. Serve immediately or refrigerate. Before serving topped with chopped peanuts. Serves 9.

Pumpkin Dip

Back in my first career, I judged the Libby’s pumpkin cooking contest several times. This pumpkin dip was one of the entries and Libby’s used a revised version in some of their pumpkin recipe promotions.

1 c. peanut butter

1 c. pumpkin puree

¾ - 1 c. brown sugar

Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Serve with graham crackers, apple slices, pretzels or other dippers.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.