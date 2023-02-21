Sweet and Savory Tuna Salad

I’ve often made chicken salad with fruit, but never tuna salad until recently. This is good on a sandwich or crackers or just as a topping for some lettuce for a salad.

4-6 T. light mayonnaise

⅛ t. salt

⅛ t. ground black pepper

1 12 oz. can tuna in water, drained

½ medium apple, diced small

1 rib celery, diced small

3 T. sweet pickle relish, lightly drained

In a medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and seasoning. Add remaining ingredients and stir gently to combine. Refrigerate to blend flavors. Serves 4.

Lumpy Pan Pizza

Get all the flavor of pizza without taking time to make a crust. This one is a real kid-pleaser.

1 16.3 oz. can flaky layers refrigerated biscuits (8 ct.)

1 8 oz. can or jar pizza sauce

2 c. finely shredded mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni slices

Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 9-inch square baking dish. Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Cut each biscuit into 8 pieces and place in a medium bowl. Add pizza sauce and 1 c. shredded cheese and toss to coat. Spoon and spread mixture into prepared baking dish. Top with remaining 1 c. cheese and pepperoni. Bake for 22 to 28 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly and biscuits are cooked through.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.