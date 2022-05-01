COOKING FROM HOME

Alaska Pancakes

You won’t have to let this yeast pancake batter rise. If you want more yeast flavor, mix the warm water, sugar and yeast and proof for about 5 minutes.

1 T. sugar

⅓ c. warm water

1 T. dry yeast

1½ c. biscuit mix

½ c milk

1 egg, beaten

Mix water, yeast and sugar; stir until dissolved. Add biscuit mix, egg and milk, beating until smooth. For each pancake, spoon about ¼ c. batter onto hot griddle or skillet. When the batter begins to bubble, turn and cook until golden. Makes about 12 pancakes.

Brown Sugar Garlic Oven Baked Pork Chops

This recipe calls for bone-in pork loin chops. But recently, there have been better buys on boneless pork loins that you can slice yourself or have sliced at the meat department in your store.

2 lb. Yukon gold potatoes cut into 1” cubes

3 T canola oil

4 bone-in pork loin chops

2 T. minced garlic

½ c. packed brown sugar

¾ t. salt, divided

½ t. ground black pepper, divided

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, coat potatoes in oil, ½ t. salt and ¼ t. black pepper and spread on half of a sheet pan. Mix garlic, brown sugar and the rest of the salt and pepper. In the same bowl; cover the pork chops with the topping. Add the chops to the other half of the sheet pan. Add any remaining topping to the pork chops. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until pork reaches 145°F on an instant-read thermometer. Let rest for 3-5 minutes before serving.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0