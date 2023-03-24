Dumpling Soup

I know that I’ve said this before – my son says that I’ve never met a recipe that I didn’t want to change. I cooked vegetables in the broth before making the dumplings, and didn’t even add any chicken. It’s easy to increase amounts of chicken, broth and dumpling mix for more servings. I used a 1” cookie scoop to make the dumplings.

7 T. biscuit baking mix

3 T. water

3½ c. chicken broth

Finely chopped onion, shredded carrot and diced celery.

1½ c. chopped cooked chicken

In a medium bowl, mix together baking mix and water to make a soft dough. In a large saucepan, bring chicken broth to a boil. Add chicken and any desired vegetables; cover and cook until vegetables are tender-crisp. Uncover and drop dough by small spoonfuls, into broth. Reduce heat to medium and cook uncovered for 10 minutes. Cover and simmer 10 minutes or until dumplings are thoroughly cooked.

Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies

Peanut butter cookies filled with chocolate fudge. What more is there to say!

1 17.5 oz. pkg peanut butter cookie mix

3 T. vegetable oil

1 T. water

1 egg

1 c. milk chocolate chips

1 c. semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 t. vanilla

Pinch of salt

Spray mini muffin tins with pan spray. Preheat oven to 325°F. Mix cookies according to directions on package. Chill if needed. Shape into small balls. Place in prepared muffin tins. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven and immediately make “wells” in the center of each cookie. Cool in pan for 5 minutes, then remove to rack or foil to cool.

Mix chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 1 minute. Stir. Microwave 30 seconds. Stir until chocolate chips are smooth and combined with milk. Stir in vanilla and pinch of salt. Spoon fudge filling into each cookie. Makes 18 cookies.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.