Tuna Pot Pie

Take a break from tuna noodle casserole and make a “pot pie” instead. If you have any leftovers, note that it is difficult to reheat this dish in the microwave and get the thick filling hot enough without the biscuit topping getting too hard.

1 12 oz. can tuna in water, drained

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 6.5 oz. can mushroom stems and pieces, drained

1 16 oz. can peas, drained

½ c. chopped onion

1 5-biscuit tube refrigerated biscuits

Preheat oven to 425°F. Grease a 9x9 inch baking dish. Combine all ingredients except biscuits in a bowl. Spoon filling mixture into prepared baking dish. Cut biscuits into quarters and arrange on top of tuna mixture. Bake, uncovered, for 15 minutes, or until hot and biscuits are golden brown. Serves 4.

Funfetti Cake Mix Cookies

Any dessert with sprinkles is considered a party! Two of the young people who worked with me at the library will appreciate this: sprinkles are just like glitter. I had to keep sweeping up sprinkles after making this recipe.

1 box rainbow sprinkle cake mix

¼ t. baking powder

2 large eggs

⅓ c. vegetable oil

1 T. vanilla

½ c. rainbow sprinkles, plus more for the cookie tops

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cookie sheet with parchment or silicone mat. In a large bowl, whisk together cake mix and baking powder. Add eggs, oil and vanilla. Mix with electric mixer or by hand until dough forms. With a spatula, fold in sprinkles ¼ c. at a time. Scoop cookies with a regular cookie scoop and place on prepared cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. Add a few extra sprinkles on top and press down lightly. Bake cookies for 10-12 minutes. Cool cookies on pan for 3 minutes, then place on foil or cooling rack to cool completely.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.