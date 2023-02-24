Crispy Cheesy Salmon Patties

I have always made salmon cakes with egg and bread or cracker crumbs. This recipe uses a flour/egg/milk batter to hold the other ingredients together. The recipe says to shape the salmon mixture into patties, but I had to use a large “muffin” scoop to hold the mixture together to get it in the skillet. Just flatten the mixture with the back of the scoop once it’s in the skillet.

1 large (approx. 15 oz.) can salmon, drained and flaked

1 egg

¼ c. buttermilk

1/3 c. flour

1 t. baking powder

¼ t. salt

Ground black pepper

1 c. shredded cheddar cheese

Vegetable oil

In a medium bowl, whisk together egg, buttermilk, flour, baking soda, salt and pepper. Add flaked salmon and cheese. Shape into patties. Heat a small amount of oil in a large nonstick pan and add salmon patties. Cook until browned on both sides, about 4 to 5 minutes. Serves 4.

Pumpkin Pie

I’m usually responsible for pumpkin pies for family get-togethers and just use the pumpkin pie recipe on the label of the can. This variation uses sweetened condensed milk. For my oven, I have to cover the crust with a ring or foil, or else it gets too brown before the filling is set.

1 15 oz. can pumpkin

1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

2 large eggs

1 t. ground cinnamon

½ t. ground ginger

½ t. ground nutmeg

½ t. salt

1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust

Preheat oven to 425°F. In a medium bowl, whisk pumpkin, sweetened condensed milk, eggs, spices and salt. Pour into crust. Cover edge of crust if necessary. Bake 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F; bake an additional 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted 1-inch from crust comes out clean. Cool.

Optional Streusel Topping

½ c. packed brown sugar

½ c. flour

¼ c. cold butter

¼ c. chopped nuts

Combine brown sugar and flour. Cut cold butter into flour mixture until it make coarse crumbs. Stir in chopped nuts. After pie has baked 30 minutes at 350°F, sprinkle evenly over top. Bake an additional 10 minutes.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.