COOKING FROM HOME

Crusty Baked Cod

I had given up on baked fish for a while because the quality of the grocery store frozen fish wasn’t very good. But I’m glad I gave it another try, because this recipe turned out tender and crunchy. One of the best steps is turning the fish and then adding the crumb topping, so the crumbs don’t get too brown before the fish flakes.

4 T. butter

15 buttery crackers, crushed

1 lb. thick cut cod, cut into quarters

¼ t. black pepper

1½ T. lemon juice

1 T. sliced green onion (optional)

Preheat oven to 400°F. Melt 2 T. butter in microwave in a small bowl. Stir in crushed crackers. Melt remaining butter in the oven in an 11 x 7 baking dish or a glass pie dish. Add cod, turn to coat. Sprinkle with pepper. Bake 10 minutes. Turn fish over. Drizzle with lemon juice; top with cracker mixture. Bake 10 minutes more, or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Sprinkle with green onions. Serves 4.

Mushroom Rice

This is one of my favorite “semi-homemade” recipes; adding ingredients to a box mix. You can add chicken if you like, but I use it just like this as a main dish or side dish. The milk added at the end gives it a creamy texture, like risotto that you didn’t have to cook for hours.

I pkg. chicken-flavored rice mix

3 T. butter

1 large can sliced mushrooms, well drained

1 medium onion, diced

½ c. grated or chopped carrots

¼ t. ground black pepper

2½ c. water

½ to ¾ c. frozen peas

¼ c milk

Chopped almonds, raw or roasted.

Melt butter in large skillet. Add mushrooms and cook until some of the moisture is released. Add rice/vermicelli from rice mix and sauté until vermicelli begins to toast and mushrooms start to brown. Stir in onion, carrots and pepper. Add package of seasoning mix and then slowly stir in water. Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low and cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until water is absorbed. Stir in milk and frozen peas and heat until peas are hot. If desired, top with chopped nuts before serving.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.

