COOKING FROM HOME

3 Cheese Pasta Bake

Cheese soup and Parmesan add a different flavor to this take on mac and cheese. Stir in tuna, ham, or other meat to boost this to a quick main dish.

8 oz. uncooked rotini pasta

1 can cheddar cheese soup

2 c. shredded cheese or two-cheese blend

½ c. grated Parmesan cheese

1 c. reduced fat milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cook and drain pasta according to package directions. Return to pan. Grease a 1½ qt. casserole dish. Stir soup, cheeses and milk into pasta. Stir in salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes or until mixture is hot and bubbling at the edges. Serves 4.

Dill Dip

Add this recipe to your collection for summer vegetable dippers. Besides the usual baby carrots, broccoli, etc., try sticks of zucchini or summer squash, or dollop on a pile of cherry tomatoes. The standard substitution for fresh vs. dried herbs is 1 T. fresh herb for 1 t. dried herb.

1 c. reduced fat salad dressing

1 16 oz. container fat-free sour cream

1 T. plus 1 t. parsley flakes

1 T. plus 1 t. dried dill weed

1 T. plus 1 t. instant minced onion

Mix all ingredients. Refrigerate several hours or overnight. Serve with vegetable dippers. Makes 3 cups.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.