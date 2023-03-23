Tortellini with Ham & Peas

This one pot meal comes together quickly. Tortellini add a different texture from the usual macaroni. You can add extra chopped ham for the meat lovers in your family.

1 lb. frozen cheese tortellini

1 c. frozen peas

3 T. butter, cut into pieces

½ c. milk

Salt and pepper

½ c. grated Parmesan cheese

¼ lb. ham, chopped

In a large saucepan or pot or boiling water, cook tortellini al dente (according to package directions). Add peas to pot the last 30 seconds of cooking time. Drain tortellini and peas and return to pot. Stir in remaining ingredients. Cook and stir over medium heat until all ingredients are heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.

Cheesy Garlic Monkey Bread

Monkey bread may have gotten its name by the way you eat it: picking off chunks of gooey dough with your fingers. This savory 3-cheese version shows that monkey bread doesn’t always have to be cinnamon and sugar coated.

½ c. melted butter

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped, or 1 tsp garlic powder

1 t. dried parsley

1 16 oz. can refrigerated biscuits (8 count)

½ c. finely shredded cheddar cheese

¼ c. shredded mozzarella cheese

2 T. grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 350°F. Generously grease a 9 x 9 baking dish. Combine melted butter, garlic and parsley in a small bowl. Pour half of the garlic butter into a large bowl. Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces and add to garlic butter mixture. Add the cheeses and stir to coat. Place in the prepared pan, scraping out any remaining butter and cheese to top the biscuits. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 10 minutes before serving. Brush with remaining garlic butter mixture and serve warm.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.