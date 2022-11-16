COOKING FROM HOME

Texas Hash (slow cooker)

This slow cooker recipe makes a big batch, but it can easily be halved. Use a can of red beans, rinsed and drained, to replace 1 lb. of ground beef or as an addition if you like. Because I like rice, I still use the full cup of rice in a halved recipe.

2 lb. ground beef

2 medium onions chopped

2 green peppers, chopped (optional)

2 16-oz. cans of diced tomatoes, undrained

1½ t. chili powder

2 t. salt

2 t. Worcestershire sauce

1 c. uncooked rice

Brown meat; drain. Put all ingredients in slow cooker and stir thoroughly. Cover and cook on low 6 to 7 hours.

Caramel Apple Dip

Although apple season is really year-round, we think of using more apples as fall gets closer. Try this dip instead of the dip you can purchase in the produce department. Just promise that you won’t sit down and eat it with a spoon – it’s that good!

1 stick margarine or butter

¾ c. packed brown sugar

1 can sweetened condensed milk

¼ c. white corn syrup

1 t. vanilla

Mix all ingredients except vanilla in a saucepan and heat until warm, but do not boil. Remove from heat and add vanilla. Store in refrigerator. Dip can be warmed if necessary for dipping consistency.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.