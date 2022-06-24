COOKING FROM HOME

Bacon Cheddar Slow Cooker Quick Bread

As my son said “who knew you could make bread in a slow cooker?” This bread is fairly compact for a quick bread, but has good texture and flavor. Once it is cool, it cuts easily with a serrated knife and can even be used for sandwiches.

3 c. flour

1¼ t. baking soda

1 t. baking powder

½ t. salt

1 t. ground mustard

3 T. chopped chives or 2 T. dried onion

1 c. shredded cheddar cheese

¼ c. bacon crumbles

1½ c. buttermilk

1 egg

Line the slow cooker crock with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and ground mustard. Add chives, cheese, and bacon. In a small bowl, beat egg, then whisk together with buttermilk. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix with a spoon into a dough. Form the dough into a roundish loaf and cut an X about 1 inch deep in the loaf. Lower the loaf into the parchment lined crock. Drape paper towels over the top of the crock, cover and cook on high for 2½ to 3 hours. Test with a knife or cake tester to be sure center of bread is done. Using parchment paper liner, remove loaf from slow cooker and allow to cool before cutting.

3-ingredient Lemon Pie

Thank goodness for holidays so that I can try out new dessert recipes. The acid in the lemon juice thickens the sweetened condensed milk to make the filling. It couldn’t be quicker or tastier.

2 cans (14 oz. each) sweetened condensed milk

¾ c. lemon juice

½ t. vanilla

1 pre-made graham cracker pie crust.

Whisk the sweetened condensed milk and lemon juice together in a bowl until well blended. Pour mixture into the pie crust. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Serve with whipped cream if you like.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.

