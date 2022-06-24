COOKING FROM HOME

Italian Chicken (Slow Cooker)

Just three ingredients make this a quick prep slow cooker meal. Serve the chicken with the sauce or shred, adding sauce to moisten.

2 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 red pepper, chopped (1 c.)

1 24 - 29 oz. jar or can marinara pasta sauce

Spray slow cooker with cooking spray. Place chicken in slow cooker. Top with bell pepper and pasta sauce. Cover; cook on low 4 to 5 hours.

Cow Pie

I wanted to try this recipe just because the recipe name made me laugh. It turned out to be a chocolatey dessert for company. Be sure to cover the edges of the crust with foil, as the pie has a long baking time. You may need to sift the cocoa to avoid chocolatey lumps in the finished pie.

1¼ c. granulated sugar

¼ c. cocoa powder

½ t. salt

2 large eggs

4 T. butter or margarine, melted

1 5 oz. can evaporated milk

9-inch unbaked pie crust

Preheat oven to 350° F. In a large bowl, combine sugar, cocoa and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk eggs; then whisk in evaporated milk and melted butter. Whisk egg mixture into sugar mixture until smooth. Pour filling into pie crust and place on a baking sheet. Cover the edges of the pie crust with foil. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes. Pie will be slightly loose in the center when removed from the oven. Allow the pie to cool completely before serving.

Note: For Chocolate Peanut Butter Cow Pie – soften approximately ½ c. peanut butter. After filling is in pie crust, spoon peanut butter in dollops on top of filling. Swirl gently with a knife and bake as directed.

Pat-in-Pan Pie Crust

Since I didn’t have a prepared pie crust on hand, I used this pie crust recipe to make Cow Pie. The original recipe mixes it directly in the pie dish, but I would rather make it in a bowl and drop into baking dish.

1½ c. flour

2 T. sugar

1 t. salt

½ c. vegetable oil

2 T. cold milk

Put dry ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk. In a separate bowl, whisk together oil and milk and pour over the flour mixture. Using a fork, combine until all flour is dampened. Press the dough evenly over the bottom of the pan, then up the sides and over the rim.

To use as an unbaked shell; fill with the desired pie filling and bake according to filling directions.

To use as a baked shell; prick the dough several times with a fork and bake in a preheated 425ׄ° F oven for 12 to 15 minutes; cool and fill with prepared filling.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.

