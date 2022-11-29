COOKING FROM HOME

Cheese Mousse

This soft, smooth cheese spread tastes good on bread or crackers, as a dip for vegetables, or as a savory spread for toast, English muffin or bagel. It makes a lot, so you can always halve the recipe for a smaller batch. I think it has possibilities for the addition of garlic powder and chopped pimientos like pimiento cheese or as a spread for a gooey grilled cheese.

8 oz. reduced fat cream cheese, at room temperature

Approx. 6 oz. reduced fat processed American cheese loaf, cubed, at room temperature

Milk

Paprika

Pinch of ground black or white pepper

Put cheeses in a bowl and cream thoroughly with a mixer. Add a small amount of milk and continue to mix. Add more milk if needed to get a soft mousse-like texture and continue to mix. Sprinkle with paprika and pepper and stir by hand. Taste and add more paprika if needed. Refrigerate.

Praline Bars

I have a recipe similar to this that uses saltine crackers instead of graham crackers. The graham crackers provide a sturdier base. I think that for the next batch, I may try chopped peanuts.

25 graham cracker squares

½ c. packed brown sugar

½ c. butter or margarine

½ t. vanilla

1 c. chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a half-sheet pan with foil and spray with pan spray. Arrange graham crackers in a single layer on prepared pan. Heat brown sugar and butter in a saucepan to boiling. Boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and pecans. Pour mixture over crackers and spread to cover evenly. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until bubbly; cool slightly. Cut between graham crackers into squares or bars. Cool completely.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.