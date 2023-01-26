COOKING FROM HOME

Sheet Pan Scrambled Eggs

I used this recipe to make egg sandwiches to put in the freezer. If you want to add cheese, veggies or other toppings, you can do that after you pour the mixture into the pan. An alternate to parchment paper would be to line pan with foil and grease. (Note: If your family likes fluffy scrambled eggs, this is probably not the recipe for you.)

12 eggs

½ c. milk

Salt and pepper to taste.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. In a large bowl whisk together eggs and milk. Season with salt and pepper. Pour eggs into prepared sheet pan. Carefully slide pan into oven and bake for 13-15 minutes or until eggs are cooked through. Slice the eggs into 12 square servings. Serve immediately.

Butter Pecan Cookies II

Have you ever looked at a recipe that had way too many ingredients and said “No”? This is my take on a butter pecan cookie recipe that I made for my Mom that listed 17 ingredients. This worked fine instead.

1 box butter-flavored cake mix

½ c. butter, softened

2 – 4 T. milk

1 t. vanilla

1 egg

1 c. chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment or silicone baking sheet. In a large bowl, beat cake mix, butter, milk, vanilla and egg until smooth. Stir in nuts. Scoop dough onto prepared baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake cookies 10-12 minutes or until edges are set and starting to brown. (Centers will be a little soft, and cookies will be light in color.) Cool 3 minutes and remove from pan to cool completely.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.