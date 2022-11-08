COOKING FROM HOME

Scalloped Chicken

You can use leftover chicken or even a store rotisserie chicken for this recipe. I poach or bake chicken breasts to use in recipes and then freeze any extra for another use.

4 T. butter

4 T. flour

2 c. milk

1 t. salt

Ground black pepper to taste

3 c. bread cubes

¾ c. shredded cheddar cheese, divided

3 c. cooked, diced chicken

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9 x 13 baking dish. Melt butter in a large saucepan and stir in flour. Cook for a few minutes until flour is absorbed. Add milk slowly and stir until mixture thickens. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in bread cubes and ½ c. of the cheese. Stir in chicken and spoon into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ c. cheese. Bake for 30 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly. Serves 4 to 6.

Carrot Slaw

You can use already cut carrots, whole carrots that you shred, or carrots from your garden in this side dish. Consider it a savory version of carrot and pineapple salad.

1 10 oz. bag carrot matchsticks or 5 carrots, coarsely shredded

1 8 oz. can pineapple tidbits, drained

¼ c. plain yogurt

2 T. light mayonnaise

1 to 2 t. ground mustard

⅛ t. salt

In a mixing bowl, whisk together yogurt, mayonnaise, mustard and salt. Stir in carrots and pineapple.

Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serves 4.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.