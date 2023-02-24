Beefy Ramen Noodle Skillet

I may be the only person who had never used ramen noodle soup mix until I tried this main dish skillet. It’s a simple dish with a beefy flavor.

2 pkg. (3 oz. each) beef flavor ramen noodle soup

¾ to 1 lb. lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

¼ t. garlic powder

1 can condensed tomato soup

¼ c. water

Heat 4 cups water in a large saucepan to a boil. Break up noodles from both packages and stir into boiling water. Reduce heat to medium. Cook 3 minutes or until noodles are tender. Drain noodles. Cook beef, onion and garlic powder in a skillet on medium-high heat until the beef is well browned, stirring often. Drain meat mixture. Stir in tomato soup, water, noodles and 1 ramen seasoning packet. Cook until the mixture is hot and bubbling, stirring occasionally. Serves 4.

Golden M&M Bars

M&M’s and white chocolate chips make these “blondies” colorful and different. If you have the recipe for bar cookies from a cake mix, you can use it instead, adding the chips and candies at the end and for topping.

½ c. butter, softened

¾ c. sugar

¾ c. packed brown sugar

2 t. vanilla

2 large eggs

1½ c. flour

1 t. baking powder

½ t. salt

1 c. white baking chips

1 ¾ c. plain M&M’s, divided

Preheat oven to 350°F. Cream butter, sugars and vanilla until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture. Stir in chips and 1 c. M&M’s. Spread evenly in a greased 9x13 baking pan. Sprinkle with the remaining ¾ c. M&M’s and press down lightly. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Cut into squares or bars.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.