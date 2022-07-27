COOKING FROM HOME

Scalloped Chicken
You can use leftover chicken or even a store rotisserie chicken for this recipe. I poach or bake chicken breasts to use in recipes and then freeze any extra for another use.
4 T. butter
4 T. flour
2 c. milk
1 t. salt
Ground black pepper to taste
3 c. bread cubes
¾ c. shredded cheddar cheese, divided
3 c. cooked, diced chicken
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9 x 13 baking dish. Melt butter in a large saucepan and stir in flour. Cook for a few minutes until flour is absorbed. Add milk slowly and stir until mixture thickens. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in bread cubes and ½ c. of the cheese. Stir in chicken and spoon into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ c. cheese. Bake for 30 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly. Serves 4 to 6.
Carrot Slaw
You can use already cut carrots, whole carrots that you shred, or carrots from your garden in this side dish. Consider it a savory version of carrot and pineapple salad.
1 10 oz. bag carrot matchsticks or 5 carrots, coarsely shredded
1 8 oz. can pineapple tidbits, drained
¼ c. plain yogurt
2 T. light mayonnaise
1 to 2 t. ground mustard
⅛ t. salt
In a mixing bowl, whisk together yogurt, mayonnaise, mustard and salt. Stir in carrots and pineapple.
Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serves 4.
Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.