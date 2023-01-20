COOKING FROM HOME

Taco Macaroni Salad

The store where I shop has really good deli macaroni salad. That makes it easy to add ingredients for a heartier salad. Use your own favorite macaroni salad if you like.

16 oz. deli macaroni salad

1 can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

2 T. taco seasoning

½ c. chopped onion

½ - 1 c. chopped celery

Toppings such as halved cherry tomatoes, sliced green olives, sliced green onion, shredded cheese, etc.

Mix all ingredients except toppings. Refrigerate to blend flavors. Before serving, add any selected toppings.

Caramel Apple Dump Cake

My niece’s boys love dessert, so I usually take them cookies for a treat. But for the most recent visit, I tried out this cake recipe. It was a hit with the whole family.

2 20 oz. cans apple pie filling

1 box yellow cake mix

2 sticks butter, melted

½ c. caramel sauce

½ t. cinnamon

½ t. salt

½ c. chopped pecans (optional)

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9 x 13 baking dish. Mix apple pie filling, caramel sauce, cinnamon and salt. Spread evenly in prepared pan. Pour dry cake mix directly on top of the pie filling and spread evenly. Top with melted butter and pecans. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until top is golden brown and filling is bubbly around the edges. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream if you like.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.