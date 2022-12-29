COOKING FROM HOME

Sloppy Joe Pizza

Convenience foods make this a quick main dish, but it’s easy to adapt. You can substitute a favorite pizza crust dough and/or a homemade BBQ sauce.

1 can refrigerated pizza crust

1 lb. ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 15 oz. can Sloppy Joe sauce

2 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

1 c. shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 425°F. Roll pizza crust out on a prepared pizza pan or baking sheet. Bake pizza crust for 6 to 7 minutes. Brown ground beef and onion and drain well. Add sauce to meat mixture and spread over crust. Sprinkle with cheeses. Bake for 6 to 8 more minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted.

Corn Salad

Corn salad is a currently popular side dish, and there are lots of recipes out there. This recipe appealed to me because it has readily available ingredients and a creamy dressing.

4½ c. corn

1 small red bell pepper

½ onion

2 T. minced parsley

½ c. reduced fat mayonnaise

⅓ c. fat-free sour cream

1 T. apple cider vinegar

1 t. paprika

Salt and pepper to taste.

Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)

Finely chop bell pepper and onion. Finely mince parsley. In a mixing bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, salt, pepper and paprika. Add corn, other vegetables and parsley. Mix well and refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.