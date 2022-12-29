COOKING FROM HOME

Sloppy Joe Pizza
Convenience foods make this a quick main dish, but it’s easy to adapt. You can substitute a favorite pizza crust dough and/or a homemade BBQ sauce.
1 can refrigerated pizza crust
1 lb. ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 15 oz. can Sloppy Joe sauce
2 c. shredded mozzarella cheese
1 c. shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 425°F. Roll pizza crust out on a prepared pizza pan or baking sheet. Bake pizza crust for 6 to 7 minutes. Brown ground beef and onion and drain well. Add sauce to meat mixture and spread over crust. Sprinkle with cheeses. Bake for 6 to 8 more minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted.
Corn Salad
Corn salad is a currently popular side dish, and there are lots of recipes out there. This recipe appealed to me because it has readily available ingredients and a creamy dressing.
4½ c. corn
1 small red bell pepper
½ onion
2 T. minced parsley
½ c. reduced fat mayonnaise
⅓ c. fat-free sour cream
1 T. apple cider vinegar
1 t. paprika
Salt and pepper to taste.
Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)
Finely chop bell pepper and onion. Finely mince parsley. In a mixing bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, salt, pepper and paprika. Add corn, other vegetables and parsley. Mix well and refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.
Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.