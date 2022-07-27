COOKING FROM HOME

Pecan Crusted Cod

Now that I’ve found a better brand of frozen fish, I’ve been getting out a variety of recipes. The pecans in the coating in this dish add more crunch and flavor than just a bread crumb coating. If the pieces of fish are thick, you may need to cut horizontally in half for more even cooking.

½ c. chopped pecans

½ c. plain bread crumbs

Salt and pepper to taste

1 egg white

1 lb. cod or other firm white fish

4 t. vegetable oil

Mix chopped pecans and breadcrumbs together. Add salt and pepper to taste. Beat egg white. Dip fish into egg, then into nut mixture. Press down topping as needed. Heat the oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fish, sprinkling any remaining topping on each piece. Sauté 3 minutes, turn and sauté 2 minutes more for 1/2-inch thick pieces. Sauté an additional 2 minutes if pieces are thicker. Cooked fish should flake easily. Serve immediately.

Oatmeal Applesauce Muffins

I had a cup of applesauce left over from an applesauce cake, so used it in this muffin recipe. The muffins are full of fiber and the texture may remind you of bran muffins. Don’t overfill muffin cups – it really makes 18 muffins.

1½ c. quick oats

1¼ c. flour

1 c. packed brown sugar

1 t. baking powder

¾ t. baking soda

1 t. cinnamon

½ t. salt

1 c. applesauce

½ c. milk

3 T. vegetable oil

½ t. vanilla

1 egg, beaten

Streusel Topping

2 T. butter

½ c. quick oats

2 T. brown sugar

½ t. cinnamon

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray 18 muffin cups with pan spray. In a small bowl, mix dry streusel topping ingredients together and cut in butter. Set aside. For the muffins, mix together dry ingredients. Slowly mix in applesauce, milk, oil, vanilla and egg. Stir until combined. Fill muffin cups ¾ full. Sprinkle the tops with streusel. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.