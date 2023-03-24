Cheesy Onion Potatoes

This potato side dish can be baked at the same time as a main dish – and isn’t as rich and saucy as “party potatoes”. The next time I make it, I’m going to add some chopped fresh onion for added onion flavor.

4 c. cubed frozen potatoes

¼ c. butter

1 1 oz. envelope dry onion soup mix

Shredded Cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease a 9-inch square baking dish. Place potatoes in prepared dish. Dot with butter and sprinkle with onion soup mix. Cover and bake 30 minutes; uncover and stir. Leave uncovered and bake 15 minutes more, or until potatoes are tender, bubbly and starting to brown. Sprinkle with cheese and serve immediately. Serves 4.

Nutty Caramel Corn

The best part of this popcorn treat is that you don’t need a candy thermometer to make the caramel topping. I keep a couple of foil roasting pans for making large batch snacks.

16 c. popped popcorn (4 quarts)

2 c. nuts (almonds, pecans, peanuts)

1 c. brown sugar

½ c. butter

½ c. light corn syrup

1 t. vanilla

½ t. baking soda

Preheat oven to 250°F. Coat a large roasting pan and 2 large spoons with pan spray. Stir the popped corn and nuts in the pan and set aside.

In a saucepan, stir together brown sugar, butter and corn syrup. Bring mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Without stirring, boil mixture for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in vanilla and baking soda. Pour the caramel over the popcorn mixture and stir to coat well. Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. At the end of baking time, turn the popcorn out onto was paper or parchment paper to cool. Break apart and store in an airtight container.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.